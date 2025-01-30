Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt is working to develop all industrial areas in Karachi, says Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the SITE Association office on Wednesday, where he met with officials and members of the association, listened to their issues, and made necessary decisions to address them in the meeting.

The meeting was attended among others the President of the association Ahmed Azeem Alvi Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim, Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman Managing Director SITE  Limited Arif Zaidi, prominent industrialists Zubair Motiwala, Javed Bilwani, and others.

Commissioner Naqvi said that the government is working to develop all industrial areas in Karachi, improve their civic facilities , and solve their civic  problems. He emphasized that the Karachi administration is in contact with all industrial associations in Karachi,, and is taking measures in resolution of their issues in consultation with them.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

The association highlighted the   problems such as soft encroachments, water scarcity, illegal parking of trucks and other heavy transports, stray dogs, and lack of coordination between civic agencies during road cutting. The meeting decided to eliminate encroachments, stop illegal parking, and make priority efforts to address water scarcity. The association informed that its members are being contacted by two different agencies for trade licences  payments. They proposed improvements to the trade license and property tax systems. The transfer of property tax to the SITE  Association was also discussed in the meeting.

The  Commissioner said that the lack of coordination between civic agencies in the city is being addressed. The Karachi administration is working to facilitate coordination between all civic agencies to ensure the city’s development and problem-solving efforts continue smoothly

We don’t have affiliation with any institution or political party: Justice Hilali

The meeting discussed the issue of soft encroachments that creates traffic congestion and decided that massive action will be raken by the district administration  for the removal of Encroachments, and illegal parking will also be stopped. It was also decided  that the issue of  water scarcity will be resolved  on priority  bases for which efforts will be made to address water scarcity in collaboration  with the water  corporation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025