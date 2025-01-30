Govt mulls federal excise duty on Sugar to offset revenue shortfall

The Pakistani government is considering imposing a Federal Excise Duty (FED) on sugar to bridge the ongoing tax shortfall, according to ARY News. Sources indicate that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a revenue deficit exceeding Rs 50 billion in January 2025.

To address this, proposals have been submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, suggesting an FED on sugar along with potential revisions to the current sales tax framework. These proposals have been prepared by the Minister of State for Finance, the FBR Chairman, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

A key recommendation includes introducing a fixed sales tax regime to streamline tax collection. The proposed excise duty ranges between Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kilogram, which, if implemented, would lead to a rise in sugar prices, directly affecting consumers.

However, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz has clarified that while these tax revisions are under review, no final decision has been made yet. The final approval rests with the Prime Minister’s Office.