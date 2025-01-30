Thursday, January 30, 2025
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country

January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -   Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) is taking various measures to provide all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis across the globe to invest for the prosperity and development of the country. According to an official source, the government is committed to facilitate all business community of Pakistanis those are living abroad to invest in the homeland to boost the national economy. The government of Pakistan attaches high priority to the overseas Pakistanis and is keen to promote, nurture and sustain a mutually beneficial and symbiotic relationship between Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis can contribute much more than making foreign exchange remittances. Their role in image building, transfer of technology, and investment growth is important and with sustained efforts overseas Pakistanis can produce tangible results. Today, in Pakistan, there are substantial investment opportunities with an active privatization initiative, large infrastructure-related investment projects (especially under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), growth in local consumption and a largely untapped export potential. With a massive diaspora of highly qualified Pakistani executives and a large reserve of domestic talent, capital investing in Pakistan is entering a sustained and rewarding phase. The growth and return potential in Pakistan has yet to be unlocked by domestic and international investors. To facilitate overseas Pakistanis for investment in Pakistan, an ‘Investment & Facilitation Centre for Overseas Pakistanis’ has been established at OPF, Head Office, Islamabad.

