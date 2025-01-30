Govt still ready for talks with PTI: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is still ready to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with sincerity and seriousness to resolve the issues.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the government provided a conducive environment for negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, but PTI is running away and avoiding to enter dialogue process.

He said the seriousness and sincerity of the government to hold talks with PTI can be judged from the fact that we constituted a committee with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair for this purpose. He said PTI did not attend the meeting on 28th of this month and terminated the parleys unilaterally.

The Prime Minister said the country cannot afford any kind of unrest and anarchy. He said dialogue is the only way to proceed further and put the country on path of development.

Turning to war on terrorism, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to honour and respect the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and advance Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

He paid glowing tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan, police and other law enforcement agencies for their unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation.

He said it is collective responsibility of the government and the people to honour and uphold the sanctity of these sacrifices. He stressed that achieving Pakistan's vision for development and security requires a steadfast commitment from all sections of society.

About economic landscape of the country, the Prime Minster said the State Bank of Pakistan's decision to reduce policy rate by one percent will enhance economic growth and trade activities.

Voicing concern over the incidents of human trafficking, the Prime Minister said these incidents resulted in the loss of many precious lives offshore and tarnished Pakistan's image globally.

He said a comprehensive probe into the incidents is underway. He said the government is taking effective and serious steps to curb human trafficking.