Gwadar 2025

Once a sleepy fishing town and the largest slum in the region, Gwadar struggled with abysmal infrastructure, limited trade opportunities, and chronic socio-economic stagnation. For decades, it remained in a dire state, but today, Gwadar is gradually embracing modernisation under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Maintaining law and order remains a challenge, yet Gwadar’s transformation is gaining momentum with remarkable resilience. Propelled by a wave of China-backed projects—including the internationally recognised, fully operational Gwadar Port, South & North Free Zones, Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Vocational & Technical Institute, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, a 1.2 MGD desalination plant, and the New Gwadar International Airport—the city is witnessing extensive development. These projects have ushered in a surge of economic activity, improving macro- and microeconomic dynamics, job opportunities, skills enhancement, and infrastructure development.

Further expansion is on the horizon with the planned Gwadar Central Business District, Gwadar Industrial Estate, Gwadar Export Processing Zone, and an ecological corridor—all part of the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2025-2035). The city’s landscape is evolving rapidly, with new markets, housing schemes, shopping centres, expanded transportation services, modern roads, hospitals, sports stadiums, parks, educational institutions, commercial hubs, and a growing coastal entertainment sector.

Many neighbourhoods now teem with commercial activity, particularly around Marine Drive, Syed Hashmir Road, Ustad Abdul Majeed Road, and Capt (R) Tariq Zehri Road, where newly constructed buildings add vibrancy to the skyline. Multi-storey commercial structures, painted in striking colours, have become a new hallmark of the city. Banks and ATMs line major roads, reinforcing the impression that financial institutions are setting up where business activity is on the rise.

Transport services have expanded significantly. Previously, there was no direct bus service from Gwadar to Quetta; now, several transport companies, including Almumtaz, Aldawood, Almaqbool, and Javed Transport, have launched regular routes. Meanwhile, trips between Gwadar and Karachi have also increased, making travel more accessible.

Jannat Bazar, Gwadar’s main shopping hub, is often packed with female shoppers buying high-end, embroidered clothing. Prices range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on quality and craftsmanship, with both machine-made and handmade Balochi designs in high demand. The rising purchasing power of locals reflects a growing affluence.

New Town, one of the city’s prominent residential areas, is witnessing a real estate boom, with luxurious houses valued between Rs 20 million and Rs 50 million. Rental prices have also surged, with monthly rents climbing from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 due to high demand. Hotels are emerging across newly developed areas, further indicating economic growth.

Gwadar’s sports scene is also making waves. The stunning cricket stadium on Gwadar Port Road has drawn national attention, while a new football stadium is in the pipeline, with the government allocating Rs 20 million for its development, including the Baba-e-Bizenjo Football Stadium. The city’s football culture is deeply rooted—local fishermen, clad in jerseys, head out to sea in the morning and return in the evening to play barefoot on the beaches. A state-of-the-art mini-football facility, installed by Total Football in collaboration with the Balochistan government, now features FIFA-certified artificial turf.

Recreational spaces have also expanded, with newly established parks like GDA Central Park, GDA Sunset Park, New Town Family Park, and the Pak-China Friendship Green Park adding to the city’s nightlife appeal.

Housing development is spreading rapidly, reflecting Gwadar’s financial potential and rising prosperity. The city’s vehicular density has surged by nearly 30% compared to previous years. Alongside this expansion, the construction sector is booming, with outlets selling iron rods, cement, bricks, concrete, and other building materials thriving. Previously, locals had to travel to Karachi for construction supplies—now, these materials are readily available, saving money and reducing costs.

Compared to its past, Gwadar is undergoing a dramatic transformation. While it remains in transition, the change is undeniable. The city’s residents are witnessing tangible improvements in their standard of living, economic prospects, and overall quality of life—all largely driven by China-led initiatives.

Since China’s takeover of Gwadar Port in 2013, direct and indirect benefits have flowed to the local community. Thousands of jobs have been created, especially in the Gwadar Free Zone, with more on the horizon as industrialisation accelerates.

Beyond infrastructure, social welfare programmes are also making an impact. The Gwadar Women’s Development Centre promotes skills training, women’s empowerment, and poverty alleviation, while planned projects aim to make locals self-sufficient. China has installed over 7,000 solar panels across Gwadar district, providing much-needed electricity to residents.

In the education sector, the China-Pakistan Girls High School in Faqeer Colony has been a landmark achievement. The Women’s Garments Factory and a goat farm in the Free Zone are further providing both employment and skills development.

To boost economic activity, the Balochistan government has approved a 2,500-acre central business district under the Gwadar Master Plan and granted Gwadar tax-free zone status, exempting it from all provincial taxes. A 280km road network has also been completed, improving connectivity.

Yet, this is just the beginning. Gwadar has not yet reached its full potential. The industrialisation of the Gwadar Free Zone is poised to usher in a new era for Pakistan’s economy. As manufacturing gains momentum, Pakistan could emerge as a production hub in South Asia, boosting exports, reducing the current account deficit, and strengthening foreign reserves.

Gwadar is no longer just a vision—it is a reality in the making.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).