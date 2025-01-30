Heroes Not Scions

Out of the entirety of a constellation shines brightest, the North Star. Likewise exist merely a handful of people; the cream of the crop, whose hard work, resilience, aspiration and grey matter discern them from the rest. Those who have persevered indefatigably to reach the summit, are, to the rest of us, the heroes without cape. Heroes are not scions, but the fruit of self-cultivated crops, who work with keen determination and perspicacity. With due respect to the business community, many of our potential role models all belong to the mentioned community. People like Warren Buffett, Ratan Tata, and Syed Babar Ali are our heroes. Although some were provided with hefty inheritances, none let their empires stagnate, and led them to incredible milestones.

On the contrary, celebrities usually receive fame thanks to their God gifted looks, nepotism, camera effects, garnished by ultimate advertisements, and skilled stuntmen. Many celebrities indulge in alcohol abuse and spending sprees, acquiring debt, and ruin whatever they earn. Take the example of Johnny Depp and Nicolas Cage. Even Michael Jackson died $500 million in debt, and Mike Tyson had to file for bankruptcy in 2003, and was jailed for cocaine abuse. The subtle nature of rise and fall resembles the life of a gambler. Just a single rumored scandal can make the charismatic top dogs of this glamorous world bite dust. Though all celebrities are not bad, many end up setting a horrible example for youngsters, when it comes to dealing with failure. The industry bases itself majorly upon entertainment, often producing beautiful lies, and not teaching people to be practical and productive. And this is not what we want our future leaders to be like.

The people we should regard as heroes must possess a remarkable business acumen and steadfastness, having proven that failure is nothing but a chance to bounce back. Like a trout piercing through the current, in crashes and crises, for instance, during the Dot Com Bubble and Subprime Mortgage Crash, Warren Buffett, CEO Berkshire Hathaway stood headstrong and struck enviable deals when most other businesses collapsed. The legendary Warren Buffett made his first bucks by selling newspapers, and at the age of thirteen, bought his first shares and filed his first tax returns!

The late Indian Industrialist Ratan Tata is preeminence personified. Tata Motors was in a dire state in 1999, and Ford Motors agreed to acquire it. However, crushing the self-respect of Mr Ratan Tata, the CEO of Ford Motors claimed to have done a “favor” by offering the deal. This ignited a fiery desire inside Mr Tata to restructure Tata Motors, and he cancelled the deal. He revitalized Tata Motors and ended up buying the Land Rover and Jaguar Cars segment from Ford Motors for around $ 2 billion in 2008, while the CEO of Ford Motors thanked Mr Tata for the “favor”! Apart from being a fine industrialist, Mr Tata is a person characterized by humility, who is kind towards his employees and is so down to earth that he flies economy, despite his group owning an airline.

Syed Babar Ali, a renowned Pakistani businessman, has been one of our best inspirations. In 1971, five out of six companies owned by Syed Babar Ali were nationalized, which was definitely a setback. Undeterred by the jolt, he worked on the expansion of the only remaining company, Packages Ltd, and established global subsidiaries to explore multiple markets. He now owns Nestle Pakistan, Coca Cola Pakistan, Siemens Pakistan, Sanofi Aventis Pakistan, IGI Holdings along with Packages Ltd, and established LUMS, a not-for-profit university in Lahore, which is Pakistan’s best business school as of today. He worked with WWF on various positions from 1972 - 96 and went on to serve as International President of WWF from 1996-99. On 30 April 2020, he was elected as a member of the American academy of Art and Sciences.

In a world densely inhabited with those who seek employment, there are people who create it. I believe that without businessmen and big conglomerates, poverty would be rife, and the world would crumble. With no value addition and economies of scale, consumers would be charged manifolds for products. We should follow these heroes, contribute to Global and national economies, establish a state-of-the-art welfare and educational system, and leave behind an unrivalled legacy.

Shajee Suhail Farooqui

The writer is a student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).