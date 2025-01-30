Thursday, January 30, 2025
ICC Champions Trophy returns to Lahore, set for nationwide tour

M Yashal
10:04 PM | January 30, 2025
Sports

The ICC Champions Trophy has returned to Lahore after completing its international tour, following its initial stay in Pakistan from November 16 to 25.

According to officials, the prestigious trophy will be displayed at Gaddafi Stadium on February 7 during the opening ceremony and at the National Stadium on February 11.

The trophy is scheduled to tour various cities from January 31 to February 2, making stops in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

From February 5 onwards, the tour will continue through Sargodha, Peshawar, and Islamabad, giving cricket fans across the country a chance to witness the coveted silverware.

M Yashal

Sports

