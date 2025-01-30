IHC adjourns missing persons case, summons attorney general for next hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing on the recovery of missing persons until the first week of March, summoning Attorney General Mansoor Awan to assist in the next proceedings.

During the hearing, advocate Imaan Mazari urged the court not to grant the government additional time and to hold those responsible accountable.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir emphasized that the entire process aimed to establish accountability, while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani stated that missing persons must either face legal prosecution or be released, warning that failure to do so would expose the workings of the state.

The court further directed authorities to submit performance reports every 15 days and mandated the Attorney General’s personal appearance at the next hearing on March 6.