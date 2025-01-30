IHC rejects Imran, Bushra pleas seeking gifts case transfer

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday rejected Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s request to transfer their petitions seeking their acquittal in the Toshakhana II case, to another bench.

In this regard, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued written order in the petition filed by Imran and Bushra through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Choudhary Advocate and directed the petitioners’ counsels to provide “further assistance”.

In his written order, Justice Minhas mentioned that counsel for the petitioner at the very outset submitted that this matter may kindly be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders on the grounds that earlier the connected matters emanating from Toshakhana-Il trial pending before the Senior Special Judge Central were heard and decided by another Bench of this Court.

Justice Minhas observed that the primary objection by the counsel for the petitioner is that this Bench should not hear the matter, as at the bail stage, the matter was heard by another Bench of this court.

He added, “This Bench, prima facie, is of the view that Zubair’s case is not applicable when it comes to any proceedings arising out of order of trial court and is confined only to the bail application. In somewhat similar circumstances, such like objections were raised before this Court and this Court has dealt with the matters strenuously by turning down such objections.”

It further said that moreover, there are judgments of Supreme Court of Pakistan as well, which clearly provide that it is the prerogative of the Bench, hearing the matter, whether to recuse himself or remit the matter to the Chief Justice for entrustment of the same to another Bench.

The bench concluded that however, it is felt that the counsel for the petitioner should have an ample opportunity to present his case in light of the precedents on the subject, hence further assistance is required.