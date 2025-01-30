Attaullah Tarar vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reaffirmed government's unwavering resolve to further strengthen Pak-China relations.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday in connection with the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan China friendship is deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and taller than Himalayas.

He said the incumbent government is the custodian of this time tested friendship and is committed to transfer this bond to new generations.

Highlighting the deep rooted bilateral ties between both the countries, the Minister said Islamabad fully supports President Xi Jinping's One Belt, One Road initiative as Pakistan's own economic benefits are linked with this mega initiative. He said China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.