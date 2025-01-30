Infrastructural leap: One year, big changes

LAHORE - Desire is embedded in every human being and is as essential to a person as breath itself. Every individual yearns to accomplish their tasks or purpose in life, which always originates from desire. No doubt, some desires are materialized while others remain unfulfilled. However, desires, equipped with focus, consistency, and persistence, always lead to success. As Napoleon Hill, the renowned author of the famous book Think and Grow Rich, stated, when a simple desire is transformed into a “Burning Desire,” success is inevitable. The burning desire carries the necklace of success, guiding one toward fruitful results. The current Punjab government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has eagerly sought to lay out state-of-the-art infrastructure in the building and road sectors. This vision aims to provide the people of the province with better travel and infrastructural facilities, thus alleviating problems and enhancing their lives. This government’s desire is not limited to a mere “wish”; it has been transformed into a “Burning Desire,” which guarantees success. The consistency and persistence with which the government is moving forward have been bringing relief to citizens with every passing day. Hardly a day goes by without the construction of a new road or public building. Strict monitoring at both minister and secretary levels ensures the timely completion of Chief Minister Initiatives in the building and road sectors. In just one year, remarkable progress has been made in road and building sectors, with multiple projects on a fast track—some completed, and others near completion. The first year of the Punjab Government in the communication and works sector has been remarkable. The government is undertaking a transformative journey to enhance healthcare, education, and infrastructure across the province. A major initiative is the revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs), with an approved budget of Rs. 28 billion. So far, Rs. 15 billion has been released, with 53 units completed and 190 nearing completion. This project aims to provide modern healthcare to millions, especially in rural areas. The establishment of Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art autism school in Lahore is another significant step. With an investment of Rs. 548 million, the school will offer specialized education and therapy services, set to be completed by September 2025, and construction is already in progress. Under the program, 106 roads, totaling around 2,121.90 kilometers, are being rehabilitated with an approved cost of Rs. 144.4 billion. Initially, Rs. 19.88 billion has been released. To date, 8.88% of earthwork, 6.64% of subbase, 9.82% of base, and 34.4% of surface work have been completed. In the Road Restoration Program, 71 roads, spanning 2,082 kilometers, are being rehabilitated at a cost of Rs. 137.67 billion. The Planning and Development Department has released Rs. 38.528 billion for this program. So far, 17.14% of earthwork, 12.71% of subbase, 18.74% of base, and 4.64% of surface work have been completed by the Communication and Works Department. The Punjab government is not only focused on development but also on sustainability. To address environmental concerns, the government has mandated the installation of water sprinklers on every ongoing construction project. This initiative is crucial, especially in light of the numerous ongoing projects, including road construction and the revamping of healthcare facilities. The sprinklers will help prevent dust from being released into the air, ensuring a healthier environment for the residents of Punjab. The Punjab government’s commitment to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety is setting the stage for a prosperous future. The ongoing construction of the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education is a prime example of this forward-thinking approach. Expected to be completed by March 2025, this facility will significantly improve early childhood education in the province. The center will be renovated across 84,293 square feet of land, with new construction underway on 4,216 square feet. It’s an initiative that underscores the government’s focus on investing in future generations of country. Moreover, the Minister for Communication and Works Punjab, Mr. Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, and Secretary of Communication and Works Punjab, Soahil Ashraf, are actively monitoring every project in the field. The proactive approach of the Punjab Government will bring much-needed relief to the citizens of Punjab and will set a historic precedent in infrastructural development.

Imran Maqbool