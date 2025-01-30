Thursday, January 30, 2025
Islamabad court sentences two to death for sharing blasphemous content online

Islamabad court sentences two to death for sharing blasphemous content online
Web Desk
10:08 PM | January 30, 2025
An Islamabad district and sessions court has sentenced two individuals to death for sharing religiously offensive content on social media, following a trial that began after their arrest in 2021.

The verdict, delivered by an additional sessions judge, found both accused guilty under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), sentencing them to the death penalty along with a Rs500,000 fine each. They were also handed life imprisonment under Section 295-B, three years in prison and a Rs100,000 fine under Section 298-A, and seven years with a Rs100,000 fine under Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against the accused in 2021, leading to their prosecution.

