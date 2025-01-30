Islamabad court sentences two to death for sharing blasphemous content online

An Islamabad district and sessions court has sentenced two individuals to death for sharing religiously offensive content on social media, following a trial that began after their arrest in 2021.

The verdict, delivered by an additional sessions judge, found both accused guilty under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), sentencing them to the death penalty along with a Rs500,000 fine each. They were also handed life imprisonment under Section 295-B, three years in prison and a Rs100,000 fine under Section 298-A, and seven years with a Rs100,000 fine under Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against the accused in 2021, leading to their prosecution.