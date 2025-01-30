Thursday, January 30, 2025
JI Chief warns against reliance on US

Web Desk
8:27 PM | January 30, 2025
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned on Thursday that those seeking support from Washington would ultimately face downfall alongside it.

Addressing a public gathering, Rehman announced nationwide protests against exorbitant electricity prices and Independent Power Producers (IPPs), set to take place the following day.

He urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs and revoke unjust taxes, cautioning that failure to do so would be met with sustained resistance. “The rulers must reduce electricity prices and withdraw illegitimate taxes,” he demanded, vowing to relaunch a peaceful resistance movement to uphold public rights.

Criticizing the government, Rehman claimed that those in power had secured their positions through Form-47 and backing from the establishment.

He further asserted that global trends pointed towards the United States facing growing isolation, adding that politicians who relied on local and international establishments lacked true leadership.

Declaring confidence in his party’s future, Rehman stated, "The future belongs to Jamaat-e-Islami."

