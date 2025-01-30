Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Key initiatives under Punjab CM’s Kissan Package reviewed

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  A high-level meeting was convened on Wednesday to review the progress of key initiatives under Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Package with a focus on expanding the Kisan Card program and promoting early cotton cultivation. Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, who chaired the meeting alongside Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, announced the expansion of the CM Punjab Kissan Card initiative. The meeting was told that the issuance of 532,000 Kisan Cards has been approved, with PKR 53.8 billion sanctioned for the initiative.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025