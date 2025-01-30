Key initiatives under Punjab CM’s Kissan Package reviewed

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was convened on Wednesday to review the progress of key initiatives under Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Package with a focus on expanding the Kisan Card program and promoting early cotton cultivation. Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, who chaired the meeting alongside Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, announced the expansion of the CM Punjab Kissan Card initiative. The meeting was told that the issuance of 532,000 Kisan Cards has been approved, with PKR 53.8 billion sanctioned for the initiative.