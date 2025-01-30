KP govt taking practical steps for betterment of women: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women’s Development Syed Qasim Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is taking practical steps for the betterment of women in the province. He emphasized that the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Directorate of Social Welfare and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar for the welfare and development of women is a key step in this effort.

He expressed these views during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Social Welfare and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar regarding the development of women and the prevention of begging. The ceremony was held at the Directorate of Social Welfare Peshawar and was presided over by KP Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah. Member of Provincial Assembly Maj (R) Samiullah, former Town Nazim Arbab Ali Khan, Deputy Director Noor Muhammad, District Officer Social Welfare Peshawar, and Assistant Directors of the Directorate of Social Welfare were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that this agreement, signed under the special instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, will lead to concrete steps for the development and betterment of women in the province, enabling women in society to lead better lives.

He mentioned that the provincial government is taking strong measures to make women skilled, while ensuring equality in society and the protection of the rights of the transgender community. This will allow them to live their daily lives to the fullest and help address the deprivation they face.

The minister also noted that the Social Welfare Department has launched the Drug-Free Peshawar Phase III campaign, and under the agreement, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar will provide its support to make Peshawar free from begging.