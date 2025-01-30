KP minister opens project to improve livestock productivity

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai inaugurated a project aimed at improving livestock productivity through artificial insemination using sexed semen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He directed that strict measures be taken to ensure the availability of livestock medicines in government dispensaries and to prevent the distribution of substandard medicines.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the two-year project on improving livestock productivity through artificial insemination using sexed semen at the Directorate General of Livestock Extension, Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai stated that various projects have been launched to increase milk production, with the goal of breeding high-quality cows.

The estimated cost of the artificial insemination project is Rs495 million, and the project is expected to be completed in two years. Under this initiative, the best breed will be obtained by crossbreeding different types. A total of 799 artificial insemination centers have been established across the province, with plans for further expansion in the future to ensure that livestock farmers have easy access to artificial insemination services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General of Livestock Extension Dr Asal Khan, Director General of Livestock Research Dr Ijaz Ali, Project Director Dr Sajjad Wazir, Director of Livestock Merged Districts Dr Waheed Murad, officers of the Livestock Department, and a large number of livestock farmers.

At the ceremony, Project Director Dr Sajjad Wazir briefed the participants on the effectiveness of the project and the benefits it would provide to livestock farmers.

Speaking at the event, Minister further emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister, steps are being taken to support the welfare of livestock farmers in the province.

, which will increase milk and meat production and improve their income. He also noted that sexed semen has been imported from Canada for this project.

The minister directed that special attention be given to preventing the slaughter of young cattle and that strict action should be taken wherever complaints about such practices are received. He instructed livestock officers to visit slaughterhouses daily to ensure compliance.

