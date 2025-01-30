KPPSC role crucial to provide competent human resources: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Law, Advocate Aftab Alam, has said that the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) is crucial for providing competent and suitable human resources to carry out government affairs. He emphasized that the KPPSC should consider the element of time in the timely execution of government work and the recruitment of the necessary staff. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Ministers’ Committee regarding the performance of the KPPSC at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarkai, and the Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam. Officials from the KPPSC, including the Secretary, Director of Examinations, Members of the KPPSC, Deputy Secretary of Higher Education, Deputy Secretary of Finance, and officials from the Law Department, also participated in the meeting.

The Advisor for Finance highlighted the need to reduce the time frame for recruitment processes in various departments, introduce digitization and artificial intelligence in the organization, address paper archives, and improve coordination with departments regarding vacant positions. He stressed the importance of KPPSC having its own data bank for the effective conduct of examinations and suggested collaboration with the ETEA.

The Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarkai, also issued directives to expedite the recruitment process for administrative and teaching positions in his department.

The Secretary of the Public Service Commission, Zakaur Rehman, indicated that after the appointment of the new chairman, the KPPSC would seek cooperation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and ETEA for the implementation of technology and computer applications.

Senior legal expert from the Law Department, Barrister Raees Ahmed, proposed making the Provincial Management Service examinations more objective, similar to the Graduate Assessment Test (GAT) and Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), and suggested amendments to related laws.

During the meeting, Muzammil Aslam also proposed conducting the scrutiny phase before the screening test in the recruitment process.