Lahore Gymkhana Club’s annual elections on Feb 15

LAHORE - The annual elections of the Lahore Gymkhana Club are scheduled to take place on February 15, with a fierce contest expected between two prominent groups. Qamar Khan Bobby, a candidate participating in the Lahore Gymkhana elections, expressed confidence in breaking the status quo and winning the election this time. He stated that their goal is to transform the club into a model family-friendly institution. Qamar Khan Bobby emphasized that this time, they are contesting under the leadership of Dr. Ali Razzaq and have received full support from the newly appointed officials of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Additionally, he claimed that several voters within the bureaucracy are also backing their group. Bobby further mentioned that he has previously contested the Gymkhana elections independently multiple times and has achieved success. However, this time, he believes that the Dr Ali Razzaq group will secure a clear majority. He reiterated his long-standing opposition to the status quo and expressed a desire to bring young members to the forefront in the Gymkhana Club’s leadership. The upcoming elections are anticipated to be a significant event, with both groups vying for control and aiming to shape the future direction of prestigious Lahore Gymkhana Club.