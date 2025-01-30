Thursday, January 30, 2025
Law minister chairs meeting to review performance of Sindh Human Rights Commission

January 30, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister for Law and Home, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Sindh Human Rights Commission.

According to a news release, the meeting reviewed the performance of the Sindh Human Rights Commission in protecting human rights and resolving various issues.

Chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Detho gave a briefing on the performance of the department, including various references and details on the meeting agenda.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor on Human Rights Rajveer Singh Sodha, Provincial Ministers and members of the Standing Committee on Law and Human Rights Heer Soho, Nida Khuhro, Saima Agha, Maleeha Manzoor, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Sindh Human Rights Secretary, Sindh Law Secretary and Justice Retired Arshad Noor Khan, Judicial Member SHRC.

