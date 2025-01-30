LCCI iconic Lahore Shopping Festival starts from tomorrow

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s iconic Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 is set to start with grand festivities at Lahore Expo , as all stalls have already been booked, exhibiting deep interest of national and multinational brands in the event. Organised by the LCCI, the Lahore Shopping Festival (LSF) would start on January 31 and continue till February 2. The extraordinary event would be inaugurated at 11am with free entry. The festival has been designed to celebrate trade, culture and economic prosperity besides stimulating business growth and tourism. This highly anticipated festival will bring together top brands, entrepreneurs and thousands of domestic and foreign visitors for an unparalleled shopping and entertainment experience. Top authorities of Federal and Provincial Governments, diplomats, business leaders and foreigners have been invited to the event. This prestigious event will serve as a vital platform to enhance bilateral trade relations and explore fresh avenues of cooperation between Pakistani and foreign entrepreneurs. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry briefed media here Wednesday that the festival would play a great role in strengthening economic activity, uplifting local industries and creating lucrative opportunities for traders and consumers alike. The LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival-2025 promises an array of spectacular attractions, including exclusive discounts, brand showcases, cultural performances, interactive entertainment and networking opportunities, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience for all attendees. Special arrangements have been made to facilitate businesses, traders and exhibitors in promoting their products and services, reinforcing Lahore’s reputation as a thriving commercial hub. The LCCI office-bearers said that this festival is a testament to Lahore’s dynamic business environment and its significant contribution to Pakistan’s economy. By uniting businesses and consumers on a common platform, we aim to drive trade, encourage innovation and foster economic growth. The LCCI Lahore Shopping Festival 2025 is expected to attract an overwhelming number of visitors, offering an exceptional shopping extravaganza coupled with unparalleled networking opportunities.

Featuring participation from diverse industries, including fashion, textiles, electronics, food, and handicrafts, the event is set to be a transformative experience for Pakistan’s retail and business landscape. LCCI extends a warm invitation to the people of Lahore to be part of this remarkable journey and contribute to the success of this iconic festival.