LDA seals another105 properties in city

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out a major operation in different areas of the city, including Khayaban-e-Firdousi in Johar Town, sealing a total of 105 illegal commercial properties. This action was taken against properties using residential buildings for illegal commercial purposes, violating the regulations. In Khayaban-e-Firdousi, 30 properties were sealed, including cafes, food points, private offices, restaurants, and other commercial establishments that had been operating without authorization despite the area being designated for residential purposes. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali and Director Zone 4, Ali Nusrat.In addition to the Johar Town crackdown, LDA teams sealed 34 properties in Sabza Zar, 30 properties in Canal Road, New Muslim Town, and Shadman, and 11 properties in Faisal Town. The sealed properties included private schools, colleges, state offices, food points, clinics, shops, and offices, all of which had been operating without the required permits.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties, informing them of the illegal use. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman.

Furthermore, DG LDA, Tahir Farooq, conducted a comprehensive visit to key areas of Lahore, including Main Boulevard Gulberg and Liberty Chowk, to assess ongoing development projects and outline future plans for urban improvement.

In line with special instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Main Boulevard Gulberg is set to be developed as a model road, with the LDA taking immediate action to remove illegal parking and encroachments from the area. All illegal commercial signs and billboards will be removed from commercial buildings and plazas along the boulevard, and strict enforcement of parking regulations will be ensured, DG LDA said.