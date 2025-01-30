Major among two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two army personnel, including a major, were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the gun battle occurred during the night between January 29 and 30 when security forces launched the operation.

"During the operation, our troops effectively targeted the terrorists' hideout, resulting in the elimination of six Khawarij," the ISPR stated.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Major Hamza Israr, 29, from Rawalpindi, who courageously led his troops, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, from Naseerabad, who fought valiantly before making the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the operation, a sanitization effort is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism, with such sacrifices further strengthening their resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists and honored the bravery and patriotism of Major Israr and Sepoy Naeem. He reiterated that operations against terrorist elements will continue until the menace is completely eradicated, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to defending the country.