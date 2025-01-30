Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Majority of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of US: Poll

Majority of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of US: Poll
Anadolu
9:31 AM | January 30, 2025
International

A poll conducted in Greenland revealed that 85% of the population opposes the idea of becoming US territory.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Verian for Greenland's national newspaper Sermitsiaq and Danish media outlet Berlingske, evaluated public opinion in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting that his country should acquire Greenland from Denmark.

According to the results, 85% of respondents opposed Greenland becoming part of the US, while only 6% supported the idea.

On Dec. 23, 2024, Trump reiterated on his Truth Social account that the US should control Greenland, calling its ownership and governance an "absolute necessity."

Since his inauguration on January 20, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland, claiming that all 57,000 residents want to join the US.

Tensions over Greenland

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has drawn Trump’s interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Adiala prisoner ended talks after losing deal hope: Azma

The Financial Times reported last week that Frederiksen and Trump engaged in a tense 45-minute phone call about the issue, leaving officials in Copenhagen deeply concerned.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term in office, an idea Denmark rejected outright. However, his return to the White House has revived fears of a more aggressive push to secure control over the island.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025