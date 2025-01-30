Majority of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of US: Poll

A poll conducted in Greenland revealed that 85% of the population opposes the idea of becoming US territory.

The survey, conducted by polling firm Verian for Greenland's national newspaper Sermitsiaq and Danish media outlet Berlingske, evaluated public opinion in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting that his country should acquire Greenland from Denmark.

According to the results, 85% of respondents opposed Greenland becoming part of the US, while only 6% supported the idea.

On Dec. 23, 2024, Trump reiterated on his Truth Social account that the US should control Greenland, calling its ownership and governance an "absolute necessity."

Since his inauguration on January 20, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland, claiming that all 57,000 residents want to join the US.

Tensions over Greenland

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has drawn Trump’s interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

The Financial Times reported last week that Frederiksen and Trump engaged in a tense 45-minute phone call about the issue, leaving officials in Copenhagen deeply concerned.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term in office, an idea Denmark rejected outright. However, his return to the White House has revived fears of a more aggressive push to secure control over the island.