Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Metro Bus Service suspended in Rawalpindi

Metro Bus Service suspended in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
10:57 AM | January 30, 2025
Regional, Rawalpindi

The Metro Bus service in the twin cities has been partially suspended, affecting commuters between key stations.

According to the Metro Bus administration, the service remains closed from Saddar Station to Faizabad due to ongoing track maintenance. However, operations are fully functional from IJP Road to the Pak Secretariat.

Metro Bus authorities have assured that repair work is underway, and the service will be restored as soon as possible.

Previously, the Rawalpindi segment of the metro, specifically from Saddar to Faizabad, remained closed due to scheduled maintenance from November 28 to December 1.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus is a 83.6 km (51.9 mi) bus rapid transit system operating in the Islamabad–Rawalpindi metropolitan area of Pakistan.

Meta to pay $25m settlement in Trump social media ban case

It consists of four routes, namely the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines. The Red and Orange Lines have dedicated lanes with proper stations built along them, while the Blue and Green Lines currently run along the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway respectively, with regular traffic.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025