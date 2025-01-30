Metro Bus Service suspended in Rawalpindi

The service in the twin cities has been partially suspended, affecting commuters between key stations.

According to the administration, the service remains closed from Saddar Station to Faizabad due to ongoing track maintenance. However, operations are fully functional from IJP Road to the Pak Secretariat.

authorities have assured that repair work is underway, and the service will be restored as soon as possible.

Previously, the Rawalpindi segment of the metro, specifically from Saddar to Faizabad, remained closed due to scheduled maintenance from November 28 to December 1.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus is a 83.6 km (51.9 mi) bus rapid transit system operating in the Islamabad–Rawalpindi metropolitan area of Pakistan.

It consists of four routes, namely the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines. The Red and Orange Lines have dedicated lanes with proper stations built along them, while the Blue and Green Lines currently run along the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway respectively, with regular traffic.