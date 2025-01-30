Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Missing Persons Commission head passes away

Missing Persons Commission head passes away
NEWS WIRE
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, who was recently appointed head of the Missing Persons Commission, passed away on Wednesday. He had been unwell and under treatment at Lahore’s Services hospital. According to a statement from the Supreme Court, his funeral prayer will be offered after Asr prayer in Lahore. During a hearing on missing persons’ cases in constitutional court, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Malik Javed Iqbal had appointed retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as the new head of the commission, replacing retired Justice Javed Iqbal. Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, had been serving as the commission’s head since 2011.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025