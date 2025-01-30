Missing Persons Commission head passes away

LAHORE - Retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, who was recently appointed head of the Missing Persons Commission, passed away on Wednesday. He had been unwell and under treatment at Lahore’s Services hospital. According to a statement from the Supreme Court, his funeral prayer will be offered after Asr prayer in Lahore. During a hearing on missing persons’ cases in constitutional court, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Malik Javed Iqbal had appointed retired Justice Faqir Muhammad Khokhar as the new head of the commission, replacing retired Justice Javed Iqbal. Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, had been serving as the commission’s head since 2011.