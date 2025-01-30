Thursday, January 30, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi orders Jinnah Avenue flyover completion by February

Web Desk
2:48 PM | January 30, 2025
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities to expedite work on the Jinnah Avenue flyover, ensuring its completion by next month.

During his visit to the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange and F-10 Roundabout projects, he assessed construction progress and instructed officials to accelerate work while maintaining quality standards. He also emphasized the need for plantation and beautification around the infrastructure.

Naqvi announced that the flyover would be opened for traffic by the second week of February, highlighting that the project’s timely completion would help reduce traffic congestion and improve travel efficiency.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha, and senior officials from NESPAK accompanied him during the inspection.

