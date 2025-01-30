MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticizes PPP’s 15-year rule in Sindh

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has strongly criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for its uninterrupted rule over Sindh for the past 15 years, while political transitions have taken place in other provinces.

Addressing a press conference alongside party leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, Siddiqui remarked that Sindh Chief Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had recently invited traders for discussions. “We had hoped for an apology, but instead, their tone felt like a threat,” he said.

He accused the provincial government of ignoring the concerns of the business community. “They are upset that traders have voiced grievances elsewhere. But will they address these concerns? Karachi witnesses daily extortion demands, and those who refuse to comply face severe consequences,” he alleged.

Siddiqui further claimed that PPP’s ties with Lyari gangsters were well known and that extortion had become institutionalized. Without naming the Sindh government directly, he accused it of facilitating criminal activities. “Even the city’s water is being sold at an official level,” he added.

Criticizing the PPP’s long-standing policies, he stated that despite introducing the quota system 50 years ago, the party had failed to uplift farmers.

Highlighting the issue of fake domiciles, Siddiqui claimed that MQM had presented evidence to the courts, alleging that an artificial majority was being used to rule Sindh. “Why didn’t Bilawal take responsibility for street crimes and child abductions in his meeting with traders?” he questioned.