NA Speaker urges PTI not to suspend talks

ISLAMABAD - Since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has distanced from negotiating with the government, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq is making efforts to vow the protesting opposition party.

PTI, throughout the last session of the National Assembly, had remained in a protesting mode by creating rumpus and trying to disrupt the proceedings. The lower house of the parliament, for last two weeks, had witnessed a series of protests with the onset of proceedings till the adjournment order by the chair. This opposition party is these days also holding meetings with other opposition parties to chalk out a strategy against the government in and outside the parliament.

In order to deal with these moves, the Speaker National Assembly yesterday held a meeting with the opposition members. Sadiq asked the opposition members not to leave the platform of negotiations with the government at this stage, parliamentary sources said.

The Speaker also met with Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), PPP’s MP Nafeesa Shah, lawmaker Atif Khan and others.

Background discussion with the opposition members revealed that they would not change their policy of protest till the addressing of their reservations and accepting demands. The sources said that the opposition party plans to register its protest with the support of other opposition parties including Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).