Noman, Sajid rise as Babar, Shaheen slip in latest ICC Test rankings

LAHORE - Pakistan’s spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan made significant strides in the latest ICC Test rankings, while key players, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, suffered setbacks following recent performances. Noman Ali’s stellar 16-wicket haul in the two-match series against the West Indies catapulted him to a career-best fifth place in the ICC Test bowler rankings with 806 points. Sajid Khan, who claimed 15 wickets, climbed two spots to 21st with 644 points. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed also made gains, moving up to 50th.

However, Shaheen Afridi dropped one place to 22nd, Mohammad Abbas slipped to 27th, and Naseem Shah fell four spots to 40th. Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza also saw declines in their rankings. Globally, India’s Jasprit Bumrah retained the No. 1 Test bowler spot, followed by Pat Cummins (Australia) and Kagiso Rabada (South Africa).

In the batting rankings, Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel dropped to ninth with 739 points, while Mohammad Rizwan climbed two places to 15th. Babar Azam’s struggles in the West Indies series saw him slide three spots to 19th, while Agha Salman dropped five places to 32nd. Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq also saw declines, falling to 49th and 51st, respectively. Joe Root (England) continues to dominate as the No. 1 Test batter, followed by Harry Brook (England) and Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

In the T20I rankings, Babar Azam remains at No. 5 with 712 points, while Mohammad Rizwan moved up to eighth. Saim Ayub retained his 57th spot, and Fakhar Zaman inched up to 67th, while Iftikhar Ahmed dropped to 78th. Australia’s Travis Head leads the T20I batting rankings, with India’s Tilak Varma rising to No. 2, followed by Phil Salt (England). In the T20I bowling rankings, Shaheen Afridi slipped to 22nd, and Haris Rauf to 30th. However, Abbas Afridi climbed to 42nd, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Naseem Shah also made gains.England’s Adil Rashid reclaimed the No. 1 T20I bowler spot, overtaking Akeal Hosein (West Indies) and WaninduHasaranga (Sri Lanka). India’s Varun Chakravarthy surged 25 places to fifth, while Jofra Archer jumped 13 spots to sixth.