Pakistan-Bangladesh direct flights to begin soon as Fly Jinnah inks agreement

An agreement has been signed with to launch direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, confirmed that direct flight operations would commence soon. Speaking during his visit to various educational institutions in Pakistan, he lauded the country’s high-quality academic institutions and emphasized the crucial role of education, calling it the “backbone of society.”

Pakistan and Bangladesh, once part of the same country, have had complex relations since their separation in 1971. Under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, Bangladesh maintained closer ties with India while keeping Pakistan at a distance. However, with Hasina’s government stepping down in August, diplomatic and trade relations between Dhaka and Islamabad have started to improve.

Earlier this week, during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Hussain announced that cargo flights between Dhaka, Karachi, and Lahore would also begin soon, further facilitating trade and business exchanges.

The envoy also highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening business partnerships with Pakistan and noted that Pakistani citizens can easily obtain Bangladeshi visas online, making travel and trade more accessible.