Pakistan committed to strengthen human rights laws: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting fundamental rights and enhancing human rights legislation.

During a meeting with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Ambassador Olaf Skoog in Islamabad, he emphasized the significance of Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights.

Dar also highlighted the strengthening political and economic ties between Pakistan and the EU, expressing appreciation for the EU’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

Ambassador Skoog acknowledged the growing partnership between Pakistan and the EU, recognizing its potential for further collaboration across various sectors.