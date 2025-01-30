Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan committed to strengthen human rights laws: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan committed to strengthen human rights laws: Ishaq Dar
Web Desk
2:51 PM | January 30, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting fundamental rights and enhancing human rights legislation.

During a meeting with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Ambassador Olaf Skoog in Islamabad, he emphasized the significance of Pakistan-EU dialogue on human rights.

Dar also highlighted the strengthening political and economic ties between Pakistan and the EU, expressing appreciation for the EU’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

Ambassador Skoog acknowledged the growing partnership between Pakistan and the EU, recognizing its potential for further collaboration across various sectors.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025