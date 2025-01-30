Pakistan earns $1.53b from IT services’ export in five months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1.530 billion by exporting different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2024-25. This shows a growth of 32.74 percent as compared with the $1.152 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the computer services grew by 39.38 percent as it surged from $935.835 million last year to $1.304 billion during July-November 2024. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 34.81 percent, from $331.314 million to $446.643 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed a nominal decline of 1.17 percent, from $2.507 million to $2.477 million.

The export and imports of computer software services increased by 1.64 percent, from $249.703 million to $253.799 million whereas the export of repair and maintenance services dipped by 0.73 percent, from $0.879 million to $0.872 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 70.89 percent from $351.430 million to $600.551 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 798.95 percent, growing from $1.386 million to $12.466 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 1312.39 percent, from $0.834 million to $11.784 million, whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 23.43 percent, from $0.552 million to $0.681 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 1.03 percent as these came down from $215.586 million to $213.373 million. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 24.62 percent during the months as its exports increased from $97.027 million to $120.919 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 22.02 percent, from $118.559 million to $92.453 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.