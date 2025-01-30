Thursday, January 30, 2025
Pakistan’s exports to US up by 9.78pc in first half

NEWS WIRE
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.78 percent during the first half of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at $3.017 billion during July-December (2024-25) against exports of $2.748 billion during July-December (2023-24), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $504.481 million in December 2024 against the export of $449.731 million in December 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 6.08 percent during December 2024 as compared to the exports of $475.540 million in November 2024, the SBP data revealed. Overall, Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.15 percent in the first six months, going up from $15.146 billion to $16.229 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at $1080.496 million against $894.693 million last year, showing an increase of 20.76 percent in July-December (2024-25). On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to $185.170 million in December 2024, against the export of $155.755 million in December 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 18.61 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of $156.115 million during November 2024, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 9.33 per cent, rising from $25.375 billion to $27.743 billion, according to the data.

