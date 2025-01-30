Pakistan steps up repatriation efforts

The and the Ministry of Interior have initiated efforts to repatriate 22 Pakistani survivors of a boat tragedy at Morocco’s port, with some already brought back.

During his weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan addressed key diplomatic issues, condemning the attack on a Saudi hospital in Sudan and reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia. He also denounced Israeli aggression in the West Bank, including an attack on a Palestinian refugee camp that resulted in the martyrdom of two children.

Khan announced upcoming diplomatic engagements, including a bilateral political consultative meeting between Pakistan and Serbia on Friday and another between Pakistan and Qatar on February 5 in Doha, where Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation.

Addressing Pakistan-China relations, the spokesperson dismissed speculation, affirming that ties between the two nations remain strong.

He also confirmed that Pakistan will host the Peace 25 naval exercises from February 7 to February 11, with participation from 60 countries.

On US-Pakistan relations, Khan stated that Pakistan is reviewing the US President’s executive order on aid suspension and remains in contact regarding the deportation of illegal Pakistani immigrants. He clarified that a visiting US business delegation was not arranged through the Foreign Office but was in Pakistan for routine business engagements.

Regarding security concerns, Khan highlighted that modern US weapons left behind in Afghanistan are being used by terrorist groups against Pakistan, with substantial evidence available.

He also condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, reiterating Pakistan’s stance that the dispute must be resolved in line with Kashmiri aspirations. Additionally, he revealed that 770 Pakistani prisoners remain in Indian jails, and efforts are being made for their repatriation.

Discussing Afghan nationals in Pakistan, he noted that while 80,000 have been resettled abroad, 40,000 remain. Pakistan expects the US to fulfil its resettlement commitments and continues discussions with Afghanistan, maintaining close contact with Chinese and Russian special envoys on the matter.

Pakistan also expressed deep concern over the planned displacement of Gaza’s residents, calling it an unjust move that could further complicate their situation.