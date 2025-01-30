Pakistan urges int'l community to consider destabilizing impact of arms transfer to India

Pakistan has called on the international community to consider the destabilizing effects of arms transfers to India, warning that such actions fuel regional instability and embolden India's hegemonic ambitions.

During his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressed serious concerns over India's alleged involvement in targeted killings within Pakistan and other countries. He stated that Pakistan is actively engaging with various nations on the issue.

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's clear stance, highlighting India's ongoing human rights violations in the region. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions.

On the situation in Gaza, the spokesperson condemned proposals to displace Palestinians, emphasizing that their land rightfully belongs to them. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution based on UN resolutions.

Regarding relations with the US, Khan stated that Pakistan remains engaged with Washington at multiple levels and aims to strengthen bilateral ties.

He also announced upcoming diplomatic engagements, including the 5th round of Pakistan-Serbia bilateral consultations in Islamabad, the 3rd round of Pakistan-Uzbekistan talks in Tashkent on February 4-5, and the 2nd round of Pakistan-Qatar consultations in Doha on February 5, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.