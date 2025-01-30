Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan urges int'l community to consider destabilizing impact of arms transfer to India

Pakistan urges int'l community to consider destabilizing impact of arms transfer to India
Web Desk
4:02 PM | January 30, 2025
National

Pakistan has called on the international community to consider the destabilizing effects of arms transfers to India, warning that such actions fuel regional instability and embolden India's hegemonic ambitions.

During his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressed serious concerns over India's alleged involvement in targeted killings within Pakistan and other countries. He stated that Pakistan is actively engaging with various nations on the issue.

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's clear stance, highlighting India's ongoing human rights violations in the region. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions.

On the situation in Gaza, the spokesperson condemned proposals to displace Palestinians, emphasizing that their land rightfully belongs to them. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution based on UN resolutions.

Govt still ready for talks with PTI: PM Shehbaz

Regarding relations with the US, Khan stated that Pakistan remains engaged with Washington at multiple levels and aims to strengthen bilateral ties.

He also announced upcoming diplomatic engagements, including the 5th round of Pakistan-Serbia bilateral consultations in Islamabad, the 3rd round of Pakistan-Uzbekistan talks in Tashkent on February 4-5, and the 2nd round of Pakistan-Qatar consultations in Doha on February 5, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025