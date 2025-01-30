Passage of ‘Digital Nation Pakistan Bill’ marks a milestone for Pakistan’s digital future: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has hailed the passage of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025 as a landmark achievement in the country’s journey toward a digital future. “This bill represents a significant step towards a digital revolution, fostering the transformation of the economy, governance, and society,” the minister said in a statement.

Highlighting the key features of the Digital Nation Act, she said the legislation aims to establish a robust digital economy while ensuring efficient and transparent governance. The minister explained that the act includes the development of the Pakistan Stack and Data Exchange Layers, which will simplify citizens’ lives and enhance the ease of doing business.

“Through this act, a transparent and efficient system will be created to transform the economy, governance, and society,” she added. She further elaborated that the integration of governmental, social, and economic data through a digital identification system would make government services and documents accessible via mobile phones, eliminating the need for long queues. The act, she said, is also expected to bring significant improvements in the ease of doing business for entrepreneurs and businesses.

The minister said the legislation establishes a National Digital Commission (NDC), chaired by the Prime Minister and comprising all Chief Ministers, relevant federal ministers, and departmental heads. The NDC, she said, will provide a strategic vision and ensure federal alignment and implementation. The Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) has been set up to develop the Digital Nation Masterplan and sector-specific transformation plans. An Oversight Committee, led by the Minister for IT and Telecom and including key public and private sector stakeholders, will monitor day-to-day implementation and report to the NDC.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the bill would unlock numerous opportunities and facilities for the public, aligning Pakistan with the global digital revolution. “Digitization will enable data availability for informed government decision-making and support the growth of key sectors such as AgriTech, FinTech, EdTech, and HealthTech, unlocking Pakistan’s true potential,” she said. The Digital Nation Bill will revolutionize the way we govern, conduct business, and deliver services to citizens, fostering a more, added.