PCB unveils Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the schedule for the ICC opening ceremonies, set to take place next month. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has approved all associated events leading up to the tournament.

The main opening ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore on February 16, with key national figures, prominent cricketers, and ICC officials in attendance.

Additionally, the unveiling of the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will take place on February 7, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest. Another ceremony is set for February 11 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where former President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to attend.

Initially, the official opening ceremony was planned for February 16 but was cancelled due to the delayed arrival of two participating teams. Consequently, traditional pre-tournament activities, including the captains' press conference and official photoshoot in Karachi, have also been called off.

An ICC official, speaking anonymously, revealed that while both the ICC and PCB were keen on hosting an opening ceremony, scheduling conflicts and player workload concerns made it unfeasible. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed that England will arrive in Lahore on February 18, while Australia will land on February 19.

The ICC will feature eight teams competing in 15 matches from February 19 to March 9 across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai.

The teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia

Hosts Pakistan will open the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi, while the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.