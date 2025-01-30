PECA Amendments Bill, 2025 challenged in LHC

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025 has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported. As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists. The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The court is urged to declare the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 null and void. Yesterday, the Senate passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025.

IHC raises objection on PTI founder, his wife pleas

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday raised objection on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleas against £190 million case verdict. As per details, the registrar’s office has returned the pleas, citing objections. The office has directed the petitioners to address the concerns and resubmit the plea.

The objections include the absence of a certificate confirming that the case is not being heard in any other court. The registrar’s office has also pointed out that some pages of the appeals are unsigned. PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi challenged the accountability court’s £190 million case verdict in the Islamabad High Court. The petitioners sought the acquittal of Imran Khan who was handed a 14-year jail term and his wife Bushra Bibi who was jailed for seven years in the case.

In their petition, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of misusing its powers to convict them in the £190 million case.