PFA launches school nutrition programme in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - To raise awareness about importance of nutrition among children, the Food Authority launched the School Nutrition Programme here on Wednesday. The initiative aimed at educating students about healthy eating habits and hygiene practices. A nutrition camp was set up at Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School where approximately 450 people, including students, local traders and food business owners, participated. The event was attended by the assistant commissioner Alipur and deputy director of the Food Authority among other distinguished guests. According to the official spokesperson, the programme conveyed a strong message about significance of balanced nutrition and diet for students of all ages.

Participants were encouraged to practice good hygiene while preparing food and to eliminate unhealthy, prohibited items from their diets to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Deputy Director Habib Rashid emphasized the necessity of including nutritious food as an essential part of daily life. He also urged the audience to adopt precautionary measures during food preparation to ensure safety and hygiene.