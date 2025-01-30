Plane collides with military helicopter in mid-air near US capital

A regional plane collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

US police 'responding to an apparent air crash' near vicinity of Reagan National Airport in US state of Virginia; all takeoffs and landings have been halted

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.

American Airlines confirmed that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board.

Plane collides with military helicopter near Washington's airport



PSA Airlines CRJ700 regional jet crashes into Potomac River after mid-air collision with Army UH-60 BlackHawk



60 passengers, 4 crew on plane; 3 soldiers on helicopter



• Trump: "Should have been… pic.twitter.com/v02JG91NAu — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 30, 2025

"American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700," the airlines said.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump has been made aware of the incident.

Trump fully briefed on 'terrible accident'

Later, Trump said in a statement that he was fully briefed on the "terrible accident."

"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.

"I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," he said.

The US Army confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Three US Army soldiers were on board a BlackHawk helicopter, a senior official said, according to reports. The source said no senior officials were on the helicopter.

The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region said the BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight.

Washington, D.C. police said a multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River following the crash.

Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) said all takeoffs and landings have been halted, adding that "emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open."

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said the plane was carrying roughly 60 passengers, adding: "My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families.”

'Focus now is rescuing people,' Washington DC mayor says on mid-air collision

Washington DC mayor said early Thursday that rescue operation continues after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed into the Potomac River late Wednesday.

"Both aircraft are in the water. The focus now is rescuing people," Muriel Bowser said at a news conference.

"A passenger plane coming to the airport here collided with a military helicopter," Bowser told the reporters at the airport, without giving further information about the rescue operation.

"All we can confirm tonight is the number of people on each aircraft, 64 people on the American Airlines plane, and three people on the military helicopter, when we can't provide any more information about recovery efforts," she added.

According to the local media, a total of 18 bodies have been recovered so far.