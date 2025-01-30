Thursday, January 30, 2025
PM Shehbaz expresses grief over deadly midair collision in Washington DC

Web Desk
3:31 PM | January 30, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington, DC.

In a message on his X handle, the prime minister conveyed his sympathies to President Donald Trump and the American people during this difficult time. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the safety and well-being of the survivors.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair before crashing into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to CBS News, at least 18 bodies have been recovered so far, citing a police official.

American Airlines confirmed that the jet was carrying 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members. A US official reported that three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

Meanwhile, relatives of the passengers gathered at the airport, expressing frustration over the lack of official information, stating they were learning more from news reports than from authorities.

Attaullah Tarar vows to further strengthen Pak-China ties

