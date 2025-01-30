Thursday, January 30, 2025
PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Web Desk
10:49 AM | January 30, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting today (Thursday) in Islamabad to review the country’s political, economic, and security situation. The meeting, chaired by the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office, will cover a 13-point agenda.

According to sources, the cabinet will consider launching an inquiry into a statement made by a former minister regarding PIA pilots during the PTI government. Additionally, the cabinet is expected to approve the Middle East Green Initiative Charter.

Other key discussions include the establishment of special courts in Islamabad, restructuring Accountability Court No. 3, and appointing a new Karachi Port Trust chairman. The federal cabinet will also endorse an agreement between Pakistan Customs and Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Furthermore, the cabinet is set to ratify decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legal Affairs during its January 22 meeting.

