SARGODHA - The police arrested 12 miscreants from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them. Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from them.