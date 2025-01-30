Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan alarming: Kazakh envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Bolat Nurgaliyev, former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from Kazakhstan, suggested on Wednesday that the upcoming SCO Summit should prioritize the pressing issue of terrorism originating from Afghanistan, as it significantly threatens regional stability and security.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Amb Nurgaliyev highlighted the shared concerns of Kazakhstan and Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism and the security situation in Afghanistan.

He noted that the presence of various terrorist groups in Afghanistan was alarming, particularly the Islamic State of Khorasan, the ISK.

Amb Jauhar Saleem, President of the IRS, stressed the need for stakeholders’ involvement in combating terrorism and supported a regional approach. He welcomed Amb Nurgaliyev’s proposal to address terrorism at the upcoming SCO summit this summer. Additionally, Amb Saleem recognized the strong bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in economic, political, security, and cultural areas.

In response to a question, Amb Nurgaliyev said that while Kazakhstan does not share a border with Afghanistan and faces no immediate threat like Pakistan, the risk of Central Asian militants joining IS and the potential spillover is concerning.

Recognizing Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism, Amb Nurgaliyev remarked that the country continues to suffer due to terrorist infiltration, which he believes could be mitigated through effective coordination with the Taliban government.

He expressed optimism that the Taliban have learned from past mistakes and are striving for better engagement with regional and international communities, contingent on fulfilling the Doha agreement.

The event drew a substantial audience, including former diplomats, government officials, journalists, students, and representatives from Central Asian countries.