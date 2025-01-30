Progress on projects under Punjab CM’s Kissan Package reviewed

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, chaired a meeting at the Agriculture House in Lahore to review progress on key projects under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Package and the promotion of early cotton cultivation.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was also present. The minister stated that the scope of the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card would be further expanded. So far, the issuance of 532,000 Kissan Cards has been approved, with Rs53.8 billion sanctioned for the initiative. Of this amount, Rs34 billion has already been utilized, with 90 percent spent on fertilizer purchases, primarily benefiting farmers in South Punjab.

Under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Program, 9,500 successful farmers were selected through a draw. Of these, 9,008 have deposited their contributions for purchasing green tractors. So far, 8,823 tractors have been manufactured, and 6,415 tractors have been delivered to farmers. Phase I of the Green Tractor Programme will be completed in March, he added.

Under the Chief Minister Punjab Solarisation of Agricultural Tube Wells Programme, over 533,000 applications have been received, of which 385,000 have been approved after scrutiny. Among these, 87 percent of the applications were for converting diesel-powered tube wells to solar energy, while 13 percent were for electric-powered tube wells. The balloting for this program will take place on January 31.

The minister mentioned that 70 percent of the grey structure work for Model Agriculture Malls in Sahiwal and Multan has been completed, while 60 percent of the work has been finished in Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

Under the Chief Minister Punjab Wheat Productivity Enhancement Programme, 14,976 applications have been received for laser land levelers, while 8,728 applications have been submitted for green tractors.

As part of the Chief Minister Punjab Smog Control Programme, 1,000 Super Seeders have been distributed so far. Last year, these Super Seeders helped process crop residue over 110,000 acres of land. Additionally, 7,805 farmers received Super Seeders on rent. In the second phase, 2,000 farmers have been issued allotment letters, and 1,788 Super Seeders have been booked. The minister emphasized that using Super Seeders not only helps control smog but also reduces production costs and improves efficiency.

The Land Information Management System (LIMS) under the project is progressing to facilitate farmers in renting modern agricultural equipment and machinery through service providers. Once fully operational, LIMS will provide comprehensive services for modern agricultural machinery.

The minister highlighted that, under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, efforts are underway to promote early cotton cultivation across the province. This year, early cotton will be cultivated on over one million acres, ensuring a strong cotton yield. The acreage distribution includes 380,000 acres in Multan, 215,000 acres in D G Khan, 150,000 acres in Bahawalpur, 120,000 acres in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions, and 15,000 acres in Sargodha division. The implementation of the Cotton Action Plan is in progress. Furthermore, the CM Punjab has announced a seed support initiative of Rs5,000 per acre for farmers cultivating early cotton on five acres, with a total allocation of Rs2 billion. To benefit from this scheme, farmers must be Kissan Card holders.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, assured that the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Package is being implemented as per the set timelines. He emphasized that special responsibilities have been assigned to field officers to oversee early cotton cultivation. A massive awareness campaign was launched on January 16 to promote cotton cultivation, with early cotton to be cultivated from February 15 to April 15. Secretary Agriculture also mentioned that tasks have been assigned at divisional and district levels to achieve the early cotton target.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Capt (Retd) Waqas Rasheed, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Rana Tajammul, and other senior officials.