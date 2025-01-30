Punjab govt to eliminate illegal housing schemes

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to establish ‘Punjab Special Planning Authority’ (PSPA) to eradicate illegal housing societies and to conduct zoning of the land to be used for commercial, residential and agriculture purposes. The decision to this effect was made in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday. It was decided during the meeting that PSPA will prepare the district land use plan by conducting zoning of commercial, residential and agricultural lands. The district land use plan and zoning will be reviewed after every four years. The meeting agreed to establish a ‘District Special Planning Committee’ in each district with the relevant deputy commissioners as its heads. Representatives of other service providers including WAPDA, Sui Gas, WASA will also be included in the said committee. A violation tracking mechanism will also be provided to prevent illegal use of land. Misuse of land will be identified through the ‘District Digital Wall’. A decision on fast-track approval of applications can also be made based on the digital data. Also, the meeting reviewed a proposal of a separate design and uniform colour for commercial and residential areas in the housing societies. The meeting also took into consideration recommendations to make houses in the housing societies eco-friendly, walk-able and in accordance with modern requirements. The chief minister directed to ensure immediate disposal of pending applications of the housing sector. She sought a detailed report to review progress on the Lahore Development Plan on a daily basis. “Town planning guarantees a stable future. Owing to poor strategy, illegal housing societies are being built in the urban areas”, the CM remarked. The CM was informed in a briefing that millions of rupees have been saved due to e-tendering in the Lahore Development Plan. A progress report was presented on 414 schemes under Phase-I of the Lahore Development Plan.