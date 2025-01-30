Punjab imposes 60km/h speed limit for motorcycles

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Web Desk
8:29 PM | January 30, 2025
National

The Punjab government has officially enforced a 60km/h speed limit for motorcycles across the province, including Lahore, following approval from the provincial cabinet.

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the new speed limit is now in effect, with violators facing fines or legal action. The measure aims to improve road safety and reduce motorcycle-related accidents.

In addition, the Lahore Traffic Police has implemented a mandatory helmet rule for all motorcycle riders and passengers, regardless of gender. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Athar Waheed emphasized that the initiative is crucial for preventing fatalities caused by head injuries in accidents.

A one-week grace period was granted to women riders to comply with the new helmet regulation. After this period, strict enforcement, including fines, was announced for violators.

"Many motorcycle riders, especially online bike riders, see buying a second helmet as a financial burden, but this step is vital for saving lives," CTO Waheed stated.

Officials highlighted that Lahore has eight million registered vehicles, with motorcycles comprising 53% of the total. The high number of motorcycles on the roads makes helmet enforcement a top priority for accident prevention.

Web Desk

National

