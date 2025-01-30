Quality education key to progress in modern world: Kundi

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday initiated a symposium on heart disease prevention and safety measures at the Governor House and stressed that raising awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle is a pressing need in today’s society.

The event was attended by prominent health experts, including Dr Miqdad Ali Khan, Head of the Cardiology Department at Rahman Medical Institute, Dr Chiragh Hussain, Associate Professor at Hayat Medical Complex, heart disease specialists, doctors, and medical students, among others.

In his opening address as the chief guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the health experts to the Governor House, emphasizing the importance of tackling this highly sensitive and prevalent health issue. He urged both private and public institutions to organize similar programmes to address health concerns.

“To build a healthier society, everyone must contribute their part. We must ensure that the public has access to the best healthcare services,” he said. He further added that cardiovascular diseases have become a silent epidemic, not just in Pakistan, but around the world.

Governor Kundi highlighted the importance of modern research and technology in combating heart diseases and encouraged making lifestyle changes to prevent the spread of this health crisis. He concluded by reiterating that promoting healthy activities is key to fostering a healthy society.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the 36th Board of Governors of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) was held under the chairmanship of Governor Faisal Kundi.

During the meeting, the Director of IM Sciences presented detailed updates on the institute’s new initiatives, including the Women Center of Excellence, the National Center for Branding, the National Growth Center, the Software House, a 900 KW solar system, and the acquisition of 20 kanals of land for further expansion. The Board of Governors also received updates on the success of the institute’s weekend programs, which have been well-received.

In addition, recommendations from the Executive Committee and the Academic Council were presented for approval, along with the minutes of a committee’s review on the absence of five faculty members, which was also put forward for approval. Further discussions included the recommendations from the Finance and Planning Committee’s meetings, which were likewise presented for final approval.

The Governor emphasized the importance of quality education as the key to progress in the modern world.

“It is crucial that educational institutions align with modern technology and research to stay relevant,” he said. He also stressed the importance of equipping students with digital skills in addition to traditional education to stay competitive on the global stage.

Moreover, Governor Kundi urged teachers and educational experts to adopt modern teaching methods to better prepare the younger generation for future challenges.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, and board members Mohsin Wadood, Athar Imran, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jaleel, Deputy Registrar of the Security and Exchange Commission Saqib Aslam, along with representatives from the Finance Department, Higher Education, and the Establishment Division.