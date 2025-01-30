Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Shaban moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Thursday) to determine the sighting of the moon for Shaban 1446 AH.

The meeting, chaired by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, all zonal and district moon sighting committees will conduct their meetings at designated locations.

The central committee will announce its decision after reviewing testimonies from across the country.

Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th night of Shaban, is a night of forgiveness and holds significant religious importance across the country.