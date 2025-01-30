SBP clinch one-wicket win over Wapda in President’s Trophy Grade-I

LAHORE - The fourth round of President’s Trophy Grade-I concluded on Wednesday as SBP clinched a one-wicket win over Wapda on Wednesday. KRL also defeated SNGPL by four wickets.Earlier, on Tuesday, OGDCL and PTV won their fourth-round matches against Ghani Glass and Eshaal Associates, respectively. At the KCCA Stadium, SBP lost nine batters as they chased down the 145-run target in the 42nd over against WAPDA. Kashif Bhatti, batting at number nine, top-scored for the side with a 47-ball 42, hitting four fours and two sixes.For WAPDA, Naqeebullah was the most successful bowler taking four wickets for 67 runs in 17.2 overs and ended up taking seven wickets in the match. Right-arm fast Ali Raza took three wickets in a losing cause.

At the State Bank Stadium, KRL overcame SNGPL by four wickets. Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 81 for three in 24 overs, KRL achieved the target in 53 overs, losing six wickets in the process. Muhammad Awais Zafar, coming to bat at number six, top-scored with an unbeaten 71 off 77 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.For SNGPL, Saad Khan and Rahat Ali snapped two wickets apiece.The fifth round of the tournament will begin on Saturday, 1 February.

SCORES IN BRIEF: (DAY 4 OF 4)

KRL 280 all out&207-6, 53 overs (M Awais Zafar 71*, Israrullah 38) beat SNGPL 334 all out&152 all out, 48.2 overs (Saifullah Bangash 62; M Qaiser 4-26, Arshadullah 2-29, Jawad Ali 2-36) by 4 wickets.

PTV 531-9 dec, 114 overs (Shamyl Hussain 229, M Shahzad 104) beat ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 164 all out&279 all out, 69.1 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 86, Azan Awais 82; Faisal Akram 7-93) by an innings and 88 runs.

SBP 347 all out&148-9, 41.2 overs (Kashif Bhatti 42; Naqeebullah 4-67, Ali Raza 3-59) beat WAPDA 250 all out&241 all out, 77.4 overs (Khalid Usman 78; Zahid Mehmood 3-41, Aimal Khan 3-49) by 1 wicket.

OGDCL 80 all out&266 all out, 107.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 83; Mamoon Riaz 3-37, Sameen Gul 3-57) beat GHANI GLASS 145 all out&149 all out, 41.4 overs (Sharjeel Khan 33; M Huzaifa 6-33, M Amir Khan 3-36) by 52 runs.